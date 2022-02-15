SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield community can help out the Springfield Police Department by registering their security cameras.

SPD tweeted earlier today, “Do you have security cameras at home or business? Your security footage could help us identify and apprehend criminals and convicting those who are caught in the act of committing a crime.”

According to the SPD press release, officers will not be able to monitor your camera footage. This program only allows SPD to know there are cameras in the area where a crime has occurred. Officers can then request footage from the owner if that footage contains evidence of a crime.

To become a part of this new program and register your camera equipment or system, simply fill out this registration form.