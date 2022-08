SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Diquan Hall was reported missing from Arc of the Ozarks on July 7. The 28-year-old is known to frequent the Veterans Coming Home Center and walk downtown. He is also without his psychiatric medication.

Hall is 6’2” & 280lbs with dark hair and eyes. Anyone with information should call 911 or the SPD at 417-864-1810.