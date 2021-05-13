SPD arrest seven believed to be involved in catalytic converter thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has announced that seven people have been arrested that are allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts.

Over the last few weeks, criminal charges were issued against those arrested.

David Moore

Charged with one count of stealing

According to a probable cause statement, Moore had cut the catalytic converter from a 2003 Honda Element while it was parked on the lot of 1711 W. Battlefield. The offense occurred on April 24, 2021, between the hours of 12:10 p.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Caleb Ollis & Cody Phillips

Cody Phillips

Ollis is charged with five counts of stealing

Phillips is charged with two counts of stealing

According to a probable cause statement, they committed the felony offense of Stealing after removing two catalytic converters from vehicles parked on the property of AT&T Mobility located at 3028 S. Fremont. The offense occurred on April 15, 2021, between 4:10 a.m. and 4:24 a.m.

Investigators also believe Ollis was also involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2006 Ford E350 that was parked at the Indian Summer Pool and Spa located at 2835 E. Division. That crime occurred on Jan. 29, 2021, at 9:40 p.m.

Investigators also believe Ollis had removed a catalytic converter from a Chevrolet C/K 3500 that was parked at the South Campbell Baptist Church located at 935 S. Campbell. That crime occurred sometime between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, 2021.

Melissa James

Charged with one count of stealing

According to a probable cause statement, James knowingly participated in the felony theft of a catalytic converter from a Honda Element parked on the lot of Aasby Automotive located at 1022 S. Glenstone. The theft occurred on April 11, 2021, between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Charges have not been filed on the other three arrested.

According to SPD, some of the information used to establish probable cause in these cases originated from witness statements and surveillance.