SPD arrest male suspect involved in Kum and Go shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police have arrested the suspect involved in a Kum and Go shooting on May 18, which left one person injured, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The male suspect was arrested at The Welcome Inn after he came out on his own not knowing authorities were present.

SPD reports he was taken in custody and was treated for a graze wound to his neck from the police-involved shooting on Kearney and Eastgate Street.

The suspect was transported afterward to the Springfield Police Department Headquarters.

The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. when the suspect began shooting at police and officers returned fire.

One individual, other than the suspect, suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting.