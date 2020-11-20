SPD and FBI investigate bank robbery in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Local and federal officials are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at a Great Southern Bank Friday morning.
According to the FBI the incident happened around10:15 a.m. The angency describes the suspect as:
- White Male
- Dark reddish/brown hair
- Mid to late 20’s 5’8″ – 5’10”
- 150lbs – 160lbs
The suspect was wearing a dark colored face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a dark colored leather jacket and blue jeans.
The FBI states the man entered the bank, gave the teller a demand note and threatened to show a gun but did not brandish one.
The suspect ran from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
This is a developing story.