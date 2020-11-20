SPD and FBI investigate bank robbery in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Local and federal officials are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at a Great Southern Bank Friday morning.

‼️Advisory‼️

There was a bank robbery today, November 20, at about 10:15 a.m. at the Great Southern Bank on W. Sunshine.

We are looking for the suspect who is described as a white male in his mid to late 20s with Dark reddish/brown hair. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/pPrU7YQqQw — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) November 20, 2020

According to the FBI the incident happened around10:15 a.m. The angency describes the suspect as:

White Male

Dark reddish/brown hair

Mid to late 20’s 5’8″ – 5’10”

150lbs – 160lbs

Courtesy: FBI

The suspect was wearing a dark colored face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a dark colored leather jacket and blue jeans.

The FBI states the man entered the bank, gave the teller a demand note and threatened to show a gun but did not brandish one.

The suspect ran from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is a developing story.