SPD and FBI investigate bank robbery in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Local and federal officials are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at a Great Southern Bank Friday morning.

According to the FBI the incident happened around10:15 a.m. The angency describes the suspect as:

  • White Male
  • Dark reddish/brown hair
  • Mid to late 20’s 5’8″ – 5’10”
  • 150lbs – 160lbs
Courtesy: FBI

The suspect was wearing a dark colored face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a dark colored leather jacket and blue jeans. 

The FBI states the man entered the bank, gave the teller a demand note and threatened to show a gun but did not brandish one.

The suspect ran from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is a developing story.

