SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Sparta woman was asked to get on stage with Carrie Underwood during a Las Vegas concert.

On May 14, Madison Clover was celebrating with friends and family for her bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

They decided to go to a concert by country music star Carrie Underwood.

Underwood asked Clover to join her on stage. After crying happy tears, she revealed she was getting married in July.

“She’s been a huge fan since we saw Carrie in Idol,” says Clover’s sister Nicole Brock. “Talk about the most amazing dream come true, we will never forget it.”

Underwood and Clover sang “All-American Girl” together.

“As her big sister, I cried and screamed in excitement when she walked on stage. All of us girls were so excited, it’s a night we will never forget,” says Brock.