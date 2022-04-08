LEBANON, Mo. – A Tae Kwon Do school in Lebanon is helping out the family of a student who passed away by holding a tournament fundraiser.

On Saturday, April 9th, at 9:00 a.m., the tournament fundraiser for Avery Dingus will begin at the Summit Tae Kwon Do Center at 22975 Perimeter Lane, Lebanon, MO.

There will be a limit to the number of competitors and spectators. The entry fee for competitors will be $55. Spectators will be asked to donate $10.

All proceeds will go to supporting the family of Avery Dingus.

Avery Dingus, 21, was battling Anaplastic Ependymomas grade III, a fast-growing cancer tumor often in the base of the brain that unfortunately caused his death on December 28th, 2021. Dingus was a second-degree black belt, studying at Summit Taekwondo Center in Lebanon.

“For us, he was always there to help teach, help instruct,” owner and instructor of Summit Taekwondo Center Jonathan Reagan said. “He was just a good positive person to be around, everyone liked Avery.”

Reagan said Dingus was extremely talented, being one of only two black belts that have never failed a test on the way up the ranks.

Reagan planned a fundraiser to help Dingus, but his death came sooner than anyone expected. Reagan decided that he would continue the fundraiser to help out his student’s family.

The result of his plan turned into something called Spar Wars, a tournament fundraiser to honor and benefit Avery. The tournament invites any Taekwondo student from Missouri and Arkansas ranked green belt or higher to participate.

“What’s different about this tournament is when everybody comes here, they sign in, they’re going to receive a white belt,” Reagan said. “So regardless of whether they’re a green, blue, red or black belt, you know, in class for the tournament, everybody gets a white belt which will, I think, make it a little more interesting because you’re not really sure who you’re going up against.”

Since there are no ranks, divisions are going to be based on height, age and gender.

For more information, you can email Jonathan Reagan at contact@summittkd.com, text at 417-718-0712 or check out the Summit Tae Kwon Do Center Facebook.