Southwestern Missouri woman sentenced to 30 years in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of killing a man she met on an online dating site.

Christina Duckett, 34, was given 30 years for second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Joshua Brooks of Republic and 10 years for armed criminal action in the same incident. The sentences are to be served concurrently, according to online court records.

Prosecutors said the two went to a movie in September 2018. Police found Brooks’ dead the next morning in the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on a dead-end street in Springfield.

Authorities have not disclosed the motive for the shooting.