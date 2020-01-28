Southwest Missouri fourth graders watch Springfield Symphony performance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 3,000 fourth graders from around Southwest Missouri had the chance to enjoy a performance by the Springfield Symphony.

It was the 50th Annual Young People’s Concert.

The goal of this concert is to introduce students to orchestral instruments at a young age.

After fourth grade, students are offered the chance to choose an instrument to learn and play for possibly the rest of their years in school.

The musical program today was called ‘Go Ask Google: A Musical Adventure Through The Internet’

Since the young people’s concerts started 50 years ago, more than 250,000 students have been introduced to orchestral music.