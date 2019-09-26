Southwest Missouri announces new industrial rail and business park

STRAFFORD, Mo.– Southwest Missouri announces a new industrial rail and business park which will be located at Route 66 and Highway 125 along the BNSF railroad in Strafford Missouri.

Five development partners, John Kramer, Titus Williams, Brad Williams, Rich Kramer, and Bob Kramer came together and saw this land as an opportunity. Titus Williams said in a release, “This is an unusually flat 220 acres for this part of the country, and it is perfectly positioned for logistics with easy, quick access to I-44 for truck transport and adjacent to the BNSF for railway transport.”

The 220 acres includes 21 lots, several are contiguous. Five of the lots are rail sites that have access to the BNSF railroad.

All sites are available for design-build leaseback as well as for sale except for one site that is designated for a spec building scheduled to be completed in summer 2020 and which is under a purchase agreement by an undisclosed buyer. Available sites are $65,000 – 70,000 per acre.

According to a press release Strafford City Administrator, Martha Smartt said, “We like to refer to Strafford as the gateway to opportunity and this development is a prime example of just that. We are very pleased to be working with the partners of Southwest Missouri Regional Rail Park, LLC on this significant investment being made in our community. This development will strengthen Strafford and be a win-win for our residents and developer alike.”