Southern Missouri man critically injured in Iowa officer shooting

A man from southern Missouri’s Marshfield is in critical condition from being shot Sunday by a police officer in Leon, Iowa. Special Agent Adam DeCamp of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a Leon police officer was doing “an investigative stop” of Bauer.

“Officer Thomas was in his vehicle and Mr. Bauer approached Officer Thomas and did spray Officer Thomas in the face with a chemical agent which I guess everyone is used to hearing it called mace,” DeCamp says.

The policeman was in his squad car when he fired “multiple rounds” at Bauer, according to DeCamp.

“Officer Thomas was treated at the scene and released,” DeCamp says. “Mr. Bauer was transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance.”

Marshfield and Leon, which are about 300 miles apart, both sit along the Interstate-35 corridor. The Sunday morning shooting happened on the edge of Leon, near the intersection of two gravel roads.

“Just off the highway,” DeCamp says. “There are some residential homes in the area. There are also some vacant lots, open field areas, a horse pasture kind of off to the side as well.”

Investigators says there is “no known video recording” of the 3 a.m. incident since the policeman was not wearing a body camera and his vehicle was not outfitted with video equipment.