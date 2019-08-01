Southbound Route 65 will be under construction starting August 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting Saturday, August 3, at midnight Southbound Route 65 will be shutdown for the final phase of MODOT’s rebuild project.

Frances Lin spoke to MODOT today About what the traffic impacts will be.

Southbound 65 will not open back up until August 10th.

That’s the first phase of the project.

The second phase Is going from Battlefield to the 60 and 65 interchange for a pavement replacement which will cause a partial closure at Sunshine and full closure at Battlefield from August 10 to August 20.

The main goal of this project is to replace the two outside lanes of 65, the shoulder, and the guardrails.

Resident engineer of MODOT, Brad Gripka, says this road will be built to last. “So once we do this replacement, for these next two, two and a half miles, we won’t have to touch it for hopefully another 50 years.”

On labor day weekend, August 20 to September 6, all lanes will be open.

It won’t be until September 6 when work will begin on the Northbound routes.