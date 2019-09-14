SOTO Fest starting in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. — It’s a celebration of history and tradition in one local town this weekend. SOTO Festival or State of The Ozarks 2019 kicks off tomorrow in Hollister.

Although SOTO Fest is a Hollister tradition it’s also a celebration of Missouri history and the Ozarks as a whole.

The family fun event spans down Hollister’s historic downing street and includes vendors with fine arts and crafts, a bounce house for the kids, an unscripted medieval sword fight.

Joshua Heston is the editor-in-chief of the festival and told us what he’s hoping festival goers will leave with.

“I think the first thing is a better understanding of just how eclectic and diverse our Ozarks culture is and of course second of all,” Heston said. “I really hope that the community comes together as a result of it. Particularly our Hollister community. But, our tri-lakes community –and just the Ozarks as a whole.”

