TANEY COUNTY, Mo – Loud booms might occur along with aircraft in the sky during today’s Missouri National Guard training exercises.

The Branson Airport has advised that the Missouri National Guard will be performing routine training exercises in Taney County this afternoon, between 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The Guard will be flying C-130s for their routine training.

“With everything that is going on overseas, we wanted to take a moment to let everyone know that this is routine training, and there is no need for alarm,” says Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels on their Facebook page.