Some stores seeing high sales Labor Day weekend despite pandemic

BRANSON, Mo.– The pandemic isn’t stopping people from getting in on Labor Day sales this weekend. According to the general manager of the Tanger Outlets, this weekend was actually very comparable to last year’s Labor Day weekend sales.

“We are an outdoor shopping center,” Jamie Whiteis said. “People feel safer doing is outdoors.”

Whiteis is the general manager for Tanger Outlets in Branson. He says with so many deals this weekend, sales numbers are close to what they were this time last year.

“I’m getting several great reports from our stores on their store sales. Some stores are even having a better volume of sales than they did during last year for Labor Day. It’s great to see the folks here this last weekend of summer, and we just hope that rolls on into the rest of the year.”

He says though shopping this year looks a little different, staff at the outlet mall have tried to make it as safe as possible.

“The city of Branson, of course, has the mask ordinance. So, that’s the city’s helpfulness in keeping things safe. We’ve got sanitizing stations throughout the property. Lots of soap and hand towels in all of our restrooms. All of our stores have their own special precautions that they’re taking inside the stores. Some stores are limiting how many people can come in, that just ensures that they’re six-feet social distancing within the store. Our staff is out cleaning the bathrooms and cleaning the high touch places very regularly.”

One shopper we talked with says though the precautions help keep everyone safe, she did have some grievances with some stores.

“I think no dressing rooms available in some stores, now some have them, but I think that’s been kind of an obstacle,” shopper Jeri Carpenter said. “So, you can’t really try anything on to see if anything fits you or not. (Reporter:) Would you say you feel safe shopping here? ‘Oh yeah.'”

But that didn’t stop her from spending quality time with her friend.

“We had been boating all weekend and so we decided today would be a fun shopping day. We just were ready to go shopping and do something together and have fun. I think it’s been a good weekend and beautiful weather and we’re very lucky to be able to go out and do stuff.”

Whiteis says if you were shopping this weekend, you might’ve also noticed some empty shelves. He says many stores are struggling to keep up with inventory since the pandemic began.