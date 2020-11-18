Some residents fear taking the COVID-19 vaccine when its available

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There’s no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19 yet, but with reports of successful vaccine trials, what would it take for you to get one when it is available?

“Because I feel like it’s coming up too soon. They haven’t done enough research,” said Noreene Ottwell, who said she would not take the vaccine, “it could blind you, it could make your body parts fall off, I don’t know, it’s too soon.”

Dr. Robin Trotman, infectious disease specialist at CoxHealth, said the safety of the vaccine will not be related to politics,

“The process of the FDA and independent data safety monitoring board’s looking at a vaccine, is really irrespective of the manufacturer or the politics,” said Trotman. “It’s just that. It’s an independent group that looks at safety outside the context of politics and financial gain.”

There are some viewers, like Janet Bolger, who would take the vaccine for the sole purpose of protecting others.

“If I don’t get it, other people can get COVID and die of it,” said Bolger. “I really think it’s important that as many people can get it, should get it.”

Bolger said she doesn’t disagree with some of the concerns but says everything comes with risks.

“It’s a no brainer,” said Bolger. “You really need to think of other people instead of yourself. I’m not worried that I’m going to die of the immunization, I think there’s a risk, but there’s a risk when you walk out the door, so I just think it’s important we take that risk for our fellow citizens and other people that live around us.”

Medical professionals have said vaccines work better when more people take them.

“When the mRNA, the Pfizer Moderna vaccines, when those make it to fruition, they’ll be safe,” said Trotman, “we’ve gone through this process with lots of drugs. Out of desperation, we do this with antibiotics all the time. There’s an expedited pathway for approval for antibiotics of need.”

According to the press release from governor Parson’s office, when the vaccine becomes available, it will be aimed at Missourians most at risk, the elderly and people with medical conditions.

For Governor Parson’s full plan, click here.