BRANSON, Mo. — Seven of 78 cats rescued from a home in Sedalia are being taken care of at Shepherd of The Hills in Branson.

All of the cats rescued from an abuse and neglect situation have upper respiratory infections and other health issues such as dental diseases.

The cats will get dental care when they are healthy enough to be spayed or neutered.

Shepherd of The Hills says they named the cats after fair food such as corndog, boiled peanuts and whoopie pie.