Some people are still wearing masks… Why?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – As more and more people are becoming fully vaccinated and the mask mandate ending in May, fewer people are wearing masks. However, some people are still wearing masks despite being vaccinated.

“Since our kids are too young to get vaccinated yet, we feel it’s important to be good examples. So we are wearing them since we are asking them to wear them. And until they are vaccinated, they are going to wear their masks,” says mother of two Sarah Gontorius.

According to the Infections and Disease Specialist at CoxHealth, Dr. Robin Trotman, studies from Isreal, which have 60% of their entire population vaccinated, show that your ability to spread the disease is pretty low when fully vaccinated. Trotman says the decision to wear a mask or not should be based on individual situations.

“If you have loved ones that are vulnerable and aren’t able to be vaccinated, you might still want to keep up those mitigations strategies. You might still mask, you might still avoid crowds. If you are fully vaccinated, you have a normal immune system, and you don’t have these other medical conditions then you are probably pretty safe based on the literature,” says Trotman.

“Look at your individual circumstances, look at your loved ones, look at your ecosystem, look at your own comorbidities and then make the decision,” says Trotman.