Some Nixa intersections will be blocked off the next few weeks

NIXA, Mo. — In an effort to improve intersections on Highway 160, two intersections in Nixa will be completely blocked off for the next few weeks.

Tracker road will be closed on the east side of Highway 160, and Northview road will be closed on both sides.

There is an auto details store right in front of the construction, the main road where people usually can just turn in and get to their store.

The shop’s owner says business will not be affected that much because people can still get to them, they just have to take the inner-city roads.

“It’s definitely inconvenient, a lot of people, some people do come in and say that they just saw the big sign that says auto detailing right up front,” said Dustin Davis, manager at Modern Motor Cars Auto Detail.

“I just had to go down to a store a while ago, and I had to go all the way up and down the main street and cut back over, instead of just going down 160,” said Tony Curry, owner of Curry’s Hot Rods, another business near the construction.

They specialize in custom paint, repairs and air brushwork. He says his business also won’t be affected too much, but his shop does require truck deliveries.

He needs parts that can only be shipped in, and a big part of the shop depends on them.

“When we get supplies, we can’t be held, up. Unfortunately, on the next road down, it’ll intersect with us, it just makes it a little inconvenient for the big truck drivers,” Curry explained, “or the carriers, if we’re shipping a car out.”

Here is a list of specific impacts:

Tracker Road Impacts:

Tracker Road CLOSED on east side of Route 160

Tracker Road shifted to temporary bypass on west side of Route 160

Only right turns allowed at Tracker Road on west side of Route 160

Drivers will have access to Tracker Road businesses, but may have to reach them via city streets

Northview Road Impacts:

Northview Road CLOSED on both sides of Route 160

Drivers will not have access to Route 160 from Northview Road

Drivers must use other city streets to reach Route 160

Drivers will have access to Northview Road businesses, but will have to reach them via city streets

This work is part of a larger project to improve intersections along Route 160/13 between Plainview Road in Springfield and South Street in Nixa.

The Nixa intersection projects are a partnership with the city of Nixa and MoDOT.