SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department welcomed home two officers who were deployed in Cuba last year.

Officers Daniel Carlson and Brandon Gonzalez were met by the Springfield Police Department motorcade. They were deployed to Guantanamo Bay where they served as security for detainees with the Missouri National Guard for the past 10 months.

“We appreciate the support and the constant support that we’ve had not only on the police side but on the military side specifically. While we’ve been gone, it’s been very welcomed and appreciated, especially as time went on and things got harder. Just being away.” says Carlson.