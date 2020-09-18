Soil collection ceremony will honor three men lynched in the downtown square in 1906

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Members from the City of Springfield, Greene County, and the Springfield-Greene County Remembrance Coalition will meet Saturday at the Park Central Square for a soil collection ceremony.

The soil collected will be given to the Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City for an exhibit recognizing the victims of lynching across Missouri and creating a memorial that acknowledges the horrors of racial injustice.

The soil will be collected in three jars, to represent the three men lynched in Springfield in 1906. Those men: Fred Coker, Horace B. Duncan, and Will Allen.

“We bear witness to the devastation these murders wrought upon individuals, families, and our community. We invite the public to join our effort to help this nation confront and recover from tragic histories of racial violence and terrorism and to create an environment where there can truly be equal justice for all,” said Mayor Ken McClure.

The public is encouraged to watch a live stream video of the event Saturday at 1 p.m. due to COVID-19 safety restrictions limiting mass gatherings.