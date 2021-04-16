Software error sparks miscalculations among Nixa Utilities customers

NIXA, Mo.- The City of Nixa is alerting residents that a software error did not calculate sewer charges correctly for some customers.

According to a Facebook post, utility bills for January, February, and March were miscalculated for sewer charges.

“Your April and/or May Nixa Utilities bills may therefore show adjustments as we work to correct those software errors for each Nixa Utilities account that was impacted,” the city said.

The utility company is double-checking every account to make sure the amounts are correct for each customer. The company says anyone not charged enough for sewer in the last few months may see an “arrears” charge on their April or May bill, and anyone charged too much for sewer will receive a credit.

“For some customers, the correction for your account may appear in the “arrears” line, although you may have paid your January, February, and March bills in full and on time. If this is the case for your bill, rest assured you are NOT going to be charged a late fee, NOR will your utilities be disconnected for any arrears resulting from the software error. In this case, “arrears” simply means you are now being charged for the proper amount we should have charged you in January, February, and March,” the company says.

If you have any questions, you can call 417-725-3229.