Sodomy charges dismissed against Ozark man accused after girlfriend’s death

OZARK, Mo. – First-degree sodomy charges have been dismissed against an Ozark man accused in connection with the death in March of his girlfriend at their home.

Darrell Hamilton, 50-years-old, was charged after investigators were called to the home on Mo. 14, where they found the body of 45-year-old Amy Phippen.

Hamilton said Phippen fell down and never woke up, but an autopsy revealed Phippen had bruises and tears on several parts of her body. She was also malnourished and had pneumonia.

After seeing the condition of the body, officers sought sodomy charges. The Christian County prosecutor filed those charges on March 13, 2020.

After determining death caused by bronchial pneumonia, Judge Douglas Bacon dismissed the sodomy charge on Friday (10/23/20). According to Hamilton’s attorney, Hamilton continues to face charges of domestic assault in connection with the death investigation.

According to a probable cause statement, Hamilton had made several calls to friends, stating he needed help with his quote, “dead girlfriend,” and repeatedly said, “I’m screwed.”

Hamilton has a lengthy criminal record stemming back a decade. He is next set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on November 4 on a charge of trafficking in stolen identities.