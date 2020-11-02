Socially distanced Santa to visit Battlefield Mall

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Your ho, ho, hopes of visiting Santa this Christmas season are not entirely gone, retail company Simon® announced a safe and socially distanced Santa will be available for families to visit at Battlefield Mall for the 2020 Holiday season.

Here’s what you need to know before telling Santa what you want for Christmas:

Reservations are required.

For everyone’s safety, visiting Santa will be a socially distanced experience.

Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout each visit.

The “Santa Photo Experience” opens on Friday, November 27 and will be located near J.C. Penney.

Santa will be available from: