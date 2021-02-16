Social media video shows flooding in Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to Wade Passey, a local tenant of the Aspen Heights apartment complex, a sprinkler system burst at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Feb 16.

According to Passey’s knowledge, the burst pipe was only the sprinkler system and no units lost access to water.

Ozarks First reached out to Aspen Height’s management to confirm this and will update this story if they do.

Passey told Ozarks First the rupture happened at the top of a stairwell, noting “I was very fortunate to be on the top floor and not have the water come into my room or anything like that.”

“You gotta keep in mind when this happened, the temperature was -8 [degrees]” stated Passey. “It started freezing when it got to that first floor.”

When asked how the apartment complex handled the situation, Passey said “They handled it very professionally, given the circumstance. They were quick to respond early in the morning with a statement.” Passey continued, “They were very upfront and honest about what was going on. Definitely there was not any fault on their end, just something unfortunate to happen.”