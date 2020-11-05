Social media during the election: Knowing what posts are fake or factual

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With 2020’s presidential election still in question, social media is flooded with conflicting ideas. Some posts have gone viral – but one Springfield professor wants to remind people that not everything you see online is factual.

Associate professor of communication at Drury University Jonathan Groves and Ozarks First Reporter David Chasanov talked about a viral video that claims voter fraud is happening in Detroit.

The video showed a man loading a wagon outside a polling place. It turns out the man is a news photographer and was getting his gear ready.

“One of the things you need to be careful of when you’re consuming media is what are your own internal biases?” Groves said. “So, where are you going to be most susceptible to misinformation? And, typically, it’s information that affirms your moral view.”

Groves says there are lots of things people can do to vet social media posts. When you see something online, that worries you. Groves says do some research to see if others are reporting the same thing.

Also, he recommends asking yourself if you even recognize the person sharing the post. Then, if you want to take it another step further, check where the post came from – meaning find out who uploaded it and when it was published.

Some students at Drury say they have seen a mix of election posts this week.

“I try not to pay attention to that sort of stuff cause it’ll shake out the way that it’s supposed to, I believe,” Sophomore Hannah Fry said.

“I’ve been kind of trying to be neutral,” Freshman David Geshka said. “Just looking at both parties and what they’re saying and not really trying to act on my own impulses.”

“Even though we have so much social media going on, it’s kind of hard to find the accurate information,” Freshman Ethan Farrar said. “So, you kind of have to cross-reference like multiple websites.”

To find a source you can trust, Groves says to look into how long that organization has been around. He suggests researching the news aspects of the company and not the opinions.

Groves and Chasanov also talked about the importance of not depending on talk shows and early reports as your only news source.