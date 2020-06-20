Social media celebrities gathering in Branson for event

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson is hosting an event on Saturday, June 20, that is the first of it’s kind in the area.

“Creators Live” will be showcasing different social media stars, offering fans a chance to meet the talent behind the screen.

Some of the celebrities that will be at the event have over one million followers on Instagram, Tik Tok and other social media platforms.

At the Welk Resort Theater, the event will feature 39 content creators, including Diego Matir, Riley Lewis and Curly Hair Bobby.

The event will host panels, meet and greets and even performances in front of a live audience.

John Aron, the host of this event, said there will be precautions taken to keep attendants and content creators safe.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that our talents not only have the necessary means to make sure that when they are meeting their fans or whatever that there is a protection between, you know, the mouth and the gloves and whatnot,” said Aron. “And also, with everyone coming from the outside, even the hotel has a mask on at all times, other than if you’re in your room or whatnot. For the show essence too, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure you’re spread. I mean, there’s a lot of room so you can sit over there or over there.”

General admission begins at $50 and will go from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.