WASHINGTON D.C. — A popular social media app found a new owner for its U.S. operations before being shut down.

Tik Tok’s parent company, Bytedance, will be partners with Oracle Corporation as it runs the U.S. side of the app’s operations.

recent reports show microsoft was the front runner to win the bidding war, but its offer was turned down.

The committee on foreign investment still needs to approve the deal before the Sept. 20 deadline given to Bytedance to sell its U.S. operations.