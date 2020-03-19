Should you practice social distancing in severe weather?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Health and government officials have ordered social distancing with no more than 10 people in a setting. But with the severe weather season, the Office of Emergency Management is encouraging people to use the community shelters during several weather warnings.

In apartment buildings, they are urging property managers to continue to make safe rooms and shelters available to residents.

“I trust all the people in our apartments we have a lovely community here so I have a firm believer that we will all make it work well,” said Philip Herzog, Falcon Apartment resident.

TLC Properties says they are following all recommendations from emergency management officials in order to keep their residents safe.

That means the commons area will be available and shelter will be open during severe weather warnings.