Snowy conditions bring out the best in some, helping stranded drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s amazing what a few inches of snow will do to people’s willingness to help each other out.

A snowy day is what you make of it. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Missouri State student Blake Donnelly decided to round up a few friends and make the most of it.

“We just kind of texted people. We were like, ‘shoot man if you’re not doing anything, let’s go mess around have some fun,'” Donnelly says.

Fun was had in an empty, untouched parking lot on East Walnut Street. With Donnelly’s truck, 4-wheel drive, and an innertube – they created a scene that you might normally see on Table Rock Lake in the summertime.

“We thought we’d just hit the parking lot. It didn’t get plowed today so we took the tube, pulled it with the truck, had some fun,” says Donnelly.

Donnelly and friends got some nice air on a makeshift snow ramp, with tubers wearing a helmet (safety first).

But the snow isn’t necessarily fun for everyone. On Wednesday, KOLR10 encountered several drivers who got stuck trying to simply back out of a parking spot or pull into their driveway.

The police have been able to stop and help, but a lot of the time it’s Good Samaritans that get complete strangers out of a bind. I

Wednesday afternoon, Tanner Bair was one of those do-gooders.

“I’ve seen several people stranded. My sister’s car needed jumped, I’m assuming from the cold. I was out doing that I saw somebody else stuck, so I came to help him out,” Bair says.

A student on campus was caught in a rut and was digging himself into a deeper hole until Bair came along.

“He just kind of had to keep backing in and out until he could get out of the snow because it was so thick. I just saw him, and he seemed to be having no luck, and I just didn’t want to leave him in the dust,” says Bair.

The thermometer may say the temperatures are below freezing, but these random acts of kindness seem to make streets in the Ozarks a little bit warmer.