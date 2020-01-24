Snowplow kills 2 in Kansas after Midwest storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– A snowplow has killed two pedestrians in Kansas after winter storm coated roads across parts of the Midwest.

The fatal snowplow crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Friday on the northeast edge of the Kansas State University campus.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner says he doesn’t know the names or ages of the victims.

The accident is under investigation.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and a large swath of Missouri.