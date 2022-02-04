SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is experiencing a snow shovel shortage.

Snowfall in Springfield totaled over 9 inches this week, causing many residents to search for ways to remove snow from their driveways and sidewalks.

However, the city is sold out of snow blowers and snow shovels in every major retailer including Home Depot, Lowes, Menards, Sutherlands, Harbor Freight, Ace Hardware, and Walmart.

Additionally, sleds are nowhere to be found in the Springfield area.

Our meteorologists say temperatures will rise above freezing over the weekend, so snow will soon start melting on its own.