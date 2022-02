SPARTA, Mo. — On Tuesday (2/15/22), a haze of smoke floated through parts of the Sparta area. That smoke is actually coming from a large fire in Arkansas according to the Sparta Fire Protection District.

The fire district also said the flames are being handled by the United States Forest Service and the smoke should be gone by mid-morning tomorrow.

KOLR10 is working on getting more information on this fire. We will update this story as we learn more about the fire.