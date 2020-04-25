Smoke alarms donated by fire department save family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Smoke alarms save lives, that’s the message Springfield Fire Department officials want to share today after an alarm helped three people escape a burning home safely.

The fire department says fire fighters installed the smoke alarm in the home on West College Street in October during a medical call.

That alarm warned the family of a fire earlier this week.

Firefighters have installed more than 3,600 alarms as part of Project Red Zone, the campaign to make sure everyone in Springfield has working smoke alarms.