Smaller Missouri communities issuing stay-at-home orders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Smaller local governments are issuing stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Missouri, where the governor hasn’t issued a statewide order.

Such orders took effect more than a week ago in the state’s biggest cities, including Kansas City and St. Louis.

But smaller counties with few or no COVID-19 cases are getting in on the act and telling residents to only leave home for essential reasons, such as to buy groceries or medicine.

The order in St. Francois County, in southeastern Missouri, takes effect Friday.

It had five cases when it issued the order Monday and five more by Wednesday morning.