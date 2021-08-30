Small sinkhole leads to road closure in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.- A small sinkhole has opened up on a road between Ozark and Nixa, causing the road to close for a few hours Monday afternoon.

According to the city of Nixa, the sinkhole opened up next to the road on North Street between Cheyenne and Fremont. The Nixa Street Department will close the section of North St. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for repairs.

Drew Douglas with the city of Nixa says this closure will impact all thru traffic, including busses and parents picking up children from schools in the area. Only homeowners along North St. will be able to get through to their homes during the closure.

Crews will close the street again on Tuesday to completely repair the road; city leaders believe this closure will not impact school pick-up.

There are two schools near this street, Summit Intermediate School and High Pointe Elementary School.