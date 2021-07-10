Small fire at Branson business Friday night

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a fire alarm at a Branson business Friday night.

The fire alarm at Tantone Industries, a business that hosts a thrift store and provides recycling, shredding, assembly, and commercial laundry, alerted the Fire Department to a potential situation in the building.

Fire units arrived but did not initially see smoke or fire outside the building.

Photo courtesy of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District

Once inside the building, they discovered smoke and a small fire, which they quickly contained, according to Western Taney County Fire Protection District’s reports.