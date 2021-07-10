Small fire at Branson business Friday night

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a fire alarm at a Branson business Friday night.
The fire alarm at Tantone Industries, a business that hosts a thrift store and provides recycling, shredding, assembly, and commercial laundry, alerted the Fire Department to a potential situation in the building.
Fire units arrived but did not initially see smoke or fire outside the building.
Once inside the building, they discovered smoke and a small fire, which they quickly contained, according to Western Taney County Fire Protection District’s reports.