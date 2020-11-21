Small businesses preparing for shopping holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For businesses still open, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are more critical compared to previous years.

This year, being closed for nearly two months made Brina Thomas face the reality that some tough decisions needed to be made if she wanted to hold on to her business, Five Pound Apparel.

“This is my job – this is my full-time job, so this store is my livelihood and my family’s source of income,” said Thomas.

Like many small business owners, Thomas had to furlough employees and shifted things online to help them stay afloat. But now, the holiday shopping season is on the horizon, to boost the all-important fourth quarter.

“Definitely, sales took a dip, and we had to kind of adjust things,” said Thomas. “So definitely quarter four is always important for retail and just businesses in general. That’s where we get out of the red for the year.”

Across town, Modern Society Apparel Owner Andrea Pena went through similar stress and managed to make it through. She too is looking forward to the last big push, but she hopes it isn’t limited to just a few weeks.

“Yes, the fourth quarter is important, but speaking to this year in general, every quarter has been super crucial,” said Pena. “But I also think it’s important for people to know – not just to shop small for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but every day. I, as a business owner, have noticed the effort that people have made to really shop small.”

That extra effort goes a long way, but if Springfield were to go back into another shutdown, it could be the end.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said this week he currently has no plans to revert back to a stay at home order but will keep an eye on hospitals as a measuring stick to make that decision.