STRAFFORD, Mo.– Traffic is light in Strafford, likely out of necessity – road conditions are slick well into the evening.

Businesses and city government offices across Webster County such as in Strafford or Marshfield have closed early.

Plows and road crews have been out clearing off roads and treating them with salt – and sand, in an attempt to give roadways traction should the weather get worse later in the evening.

Officials say their plow crews are resting from the work they’ve already done earlier in the day, before the storms coming overnight start to worsen roads once again.

Law enforcement, emergency responders and even tow truck offices are in a similar position, trying to catch a break before the weather worsens.

For now, it’s a waiting game.