URBANA, Mo.– Skyline Elementary is being awarded the National Blue Ribbon award for the second time from Washington D.C.

The last time they received this award was 2009.

The Governor and First lady Parsons, as well as the commissioner of education Margie Vandeven, presented the awards at a K-12 assembly in the high school.

They are also receiving the Gold Star award from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.





