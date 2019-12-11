Sky Zone trampoline park in Springfield now closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (news-leader) — Sky Zone’s five-year run in Springfield has ended.

The Sky Zone “wall-to-wall trampoline park” located at 2765 S. Kansas Expressway is now closed, according to information on the Sky Zone website.

The Los Angeles-based company created the world’s first wall-to-wall trampoline park in 2004, according to the site. News-Leader archives show Sky Zone opened in the Queen City in late 2014.

News-Leader calls to Sky Zone headquarters and to Deny Gravity, LLC, the company that ran the Springfield franchise, were not immediately returned.

In mid-November, a Greene County judge ordered a default judgment against Deny Gravity, stating that the company had failed to respond to a lawsuit from landlord Kansas Plaza I LLC filed earlier this year.

