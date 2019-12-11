Sky Zone trampoline park in Springfield now closed

Local News

by: Gregory J. Holman

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (news-leader) — Sky Zone’s five-year run in Springfield has ended.

The Sky Zone “wall-to-wall trampoline park” located at 2765 S. Kansas Expressway is now closed, according to information on the Sky Zone website.

The Los Angeles-based company created the world’s first wall-to-wall trampoline park in 2004, according to the site. News-Leader archives show Sky Zone opened in the Queen City in late 2014.

News-Leader calls to Sky Zone headquarters and to Deny Gravity, LLC, the company that ran the Springfield franchise, were not immediately returned.

In mid-November, a Greene County judge ordered a default judgment against Deny Gravity, stating that the company had failed to respond to a lawsuit from landlord Kansas Plaza I LLC filed earlier this year.

To read the rest of the article by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories