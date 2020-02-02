Skill or superstition; Chiefs and 49ers make it to the Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It took a lot of skill for these two teams to get to this point and a little superstition.

KOLR10’s Lauren Barnas said her family has an un-opened Chiefs’ whiskey bottle from 1969, commemorating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win that season.

We broke the bottle out in the playoffs, and they wholeheartedly believe it brought the Chiefs back from that 24-point deficit against the Texans!

But we can’t take all the credit.

Lauren Barnas also met with a 49ers fan and another Chiefs fan to see what kind of good luck they’re bringing tonight.

Craig Stagner, a 49ers fan, says, “it’s a bar bet thing. I always say I bet you I’ve got a cooler Montana story than you have.”

This forever 49ers fan is undefeated when it comes to superfan match-ups.

His go-to route is his shoulder tattoo of Joe Montana’s signature, straight up the shoulder and across the middle.

Despite what Craig Stagner considers “the best player in franchise history,” he still creates his luck now and then.

One ritual he sticks to, no matter the scoreboard is something we didn’t need to see to believe.

In this game of red on red, he’ll wear black.

Dena Atchley, “the balloon lady,” represents the Chiefs in this rivalry of rituals.

Every weekend before a game, she makes a ballon Patrick Mahomes.

The one game she didn’t make them was last year before the AFC title game, and we all know how that season ended.

This year if the chiefs bring it home, we’ll all know who to think