Skaggs Foundation grant gives hospital patients access to books and magazines

BRANSON, Mo.- A hospital waiting room staple has taken an absence during the pandemic: books and magazines.

A grant from the Skaggs Foundation found a way to allow patients and visitors no longer have to sit idle while they wait.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we’ve had to remove all books and magazines from our waiting areas to prevent transfer of germs,” explained Cox Medical Center Branson Communications Manager Brandei Clifton.

The grant was awarded to Tanehills Community Library. The library will make thousands of titles available to Cox Branson patients and visitors.

The online resource is called RB Digital, and visitors can access it on their own devices.

