LICKING, Mo. — A sixth inmate has died at the South Central Correctional Center over the span of one month.

Robert Baker, 29, of Montgomery County, was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This is the sixth inmate at the prison to die since Aug. 31. Baker was serving a six-year sentence for first-degree motor vehicle tampering. His sentence began in June 2021.

According to a press release, Baker will receive an autopsy later.

This is the latest in a series of six inmate deaths at the prison. The men who have died at the prison since Aug. 31 include:

Sept. 10

Oryon Guinn, who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. The results of his autopsy are unknown.

Sept. 6

Jeffrey Bolden, who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder since 2009. A coroner said his cause of death has stage 4 lung cancer and bilateral pulmonary embolism.

Sept. 1

Terrell Dawson, who was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and violence to an inmate by an inmate.

Roy Sinden, who was serving a 10-year sentence for driving while intoxicated. A coroner said he died of natural causes.

Aug. 31

Kaleb Smith, who was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary, stealing, forgery, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The results of his autopsy are unknown. He died on Aug. 31.

This story will be updated as more information is released about Baker’s and the other inmates’ deaths. Ozarks First last checked with the Texas County Coroner on Friday, Sept. 23 about the causes of death for the five inmates who died earlier in the month.