Six-year-old beats cancer, honored by students, staff at Nixa school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Nixa Elementary School student received a warm welcome from his fellow peers.

Thatcher Dingus, 6, was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma in September 2019.

Since the diagnosis, Thatcher has been in Memphis receiving treatment with St. Jude’s.

In 2021, the young boy beat cancer and has been hitting milestones ever since.

On March 25, Thatcher was greeted by teachers outside and students lined the hallways to cheer him on.

“Most kids love recess,” said Kendal Dingus, Thatcher’s father. “That’s something Thatcher I think is most excited about is recess. Just kinda looking back over the past 18 months it’s been a long time coming. It’s been something that we have thought about, but it’s been quite a distant reach. So to finally get to this point it’s a huge blessing and we’re just super excited.”

Thatcher will be going back to the hospital for check-ups every three months to make sure the cancer is still gone.