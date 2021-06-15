Six people injured after boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A boat explosion left six people injured at Lake of the Ozarks on Tuesday, June 15.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 2007 26 foot Searay Sun Deck was secured at the dock when it suffered a mechanical problem. The problem resulted in a “fuel-related fire.”

Three of the six people injured were juveniles. One child suffered minor injuries while the rest are in serious condition.

Four of the individuals were taken to Lake Regional Hospital, while two were air-lifted to University Hospital.