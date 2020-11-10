Six adults graduate from self improvement program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local faith-driven organization that provides emergency relief and empowerment for men and women is celebrating six graduates today.

Victory Mission transforms people’s lives through a holistic approach by developing spiritual, personal, and financial areas in life.

A couple of times a year, the organization celebrates people who graduated or transitioned from one phase to another.

On Monday, Nov. 9, the first woman is transitioning from phase two to three in her restoration program.

It is a 12 to 18-month program where people stay at the Victory Mission shelter for about six months.

Janelle Reed, advancement director at Victory Mission, said it’s very important to celebrate these milestones.

“You get to hear the stories from where they’ve come from and where they are now,” said Reed. “It’s so inspirational to see these men and women who are really wanting to put in the hard work to maybe want to correct some of the past decisions they’ve had in their lives.”

If you need help and want more information, visit https://www.victorymission.com/services/get-help/.