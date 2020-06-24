Situations for local farms improving after COVID-19 pandemic impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Farmers in Southwest Missouri are working on getting back on their feet after the impact of COVID-19.

Co-owner of the Terrell Creek Farm Lesley Million says they lost about 40% of their income when restaurants shut down.

When people started staying home instead of traveling, the farm’s air BNB wasn’t bringing as much money before COVID-19.

“It’s impacted our sales more so than any other event or thing that we’ve experienced before,” said Million.

Marc Delong, owner of Camelot Cattle Company, says there isn’t a place to sell their product and prices are low.

“It hurt a lot of farmers income-wise,” said Delong. “When cow prices drop, you still got to pay your bills, we all still got bills to pay, and then we don’t have the money coming in, we have hay season coming up, and it costs a lot of fuel to be able to run your equipment.”

John Deutsch, co-owner of Missouri Lowline Cattle (LLC), says it’s even difficult to find a place to process beef.

“We sell a lot of our cattle as cut beef,” said Deutsch. “Those places, the small places are absolutely overbooked. Right now, it’d probably be March before we could get another cow in to get processed if we had made previous reservations.”

Million says business is finally getting better and was able to stay afloat because of the Paycheck Protection Program.

“It was kind of scary, but we saw a big increase in our direct-to-customer and our retail sales,” said Million.

