A sinkhole has formed off HWY 206 on Blackshire Road in Harrison, Arkansas.



The sinkhole is 2-2.5 feet wide at the surface and has a cavern 6×8 feet wide under the surface, 4 feet deep.

Boone County officials say they can’t start on repairs until the water is gone, but they hope to begin filling in the hole tomorrow if the weather cooperates.

All low water crossings in Boone County have been closed.