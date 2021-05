WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– A car crash outside of Marshfield last night has left one dead.

On Friday, May 21, Robin Medina, 39, was travelling on Route A when her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment, becoming airborne and overturning several times.

Medina was pronounced dead on the scene. No safety device was activated in the crash.

No others were involved in the crash.